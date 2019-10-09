News that was making news in years gone by:
October 8, 1936:
* The Vienna Town Council has voted to rebuild the 30-year-old brick sidewalk on Church Street.
* Fairfax women have organized a group to support Democratic candidates in the November election.
* The Sun’s editor has complimented Fairfax County’s new health officer.
* The School Board has OK’d bus service for students living on Beulah Road.
* Students at Franklin Sherman High School have elected class officers.
October 8, 1943:
* As of Aug. 1, a total of 2,344 Fairfax County men (and an unreported number of women) are serving in the Armed Forces
* Brrrr! The first frost made an appearance across the region this week.
October 8, 1971:
* Traffic fatalities across Virginia are down slightly from last year for the first eight months of the year.
* Gov. Holton wants to raise the pay of state jurists, which now ranges from $23,000 for Circuit Court judges for $32,500 to the chief justice.
* Marshall is set to take on powerhouse T.C. Williams in football tonight.
October 8, 1980:
* President Carter has made two campaign stops in Northern Virginia over the past week.
* A Carter campaign spokesman said “I really don’t see Northern Virginia going for Ronald Reagan.”
* Republican Frank Wolf appears to have momentum in his quest to knock off U.S. Rep. Joseph Fisher, D-8th.
* The voter rolls in Fairfax County will be up between 60,000 and 70,000 compared to the last presidential election.
October 8, 1991:
* United Press International is shopping for a new headquarters location in Northern Virginia.
* In football action, McLean was clobbered by Herndon, 31-0; Langley dropped Madison, 24-14; Marshall defeated Chantilly, 20-8; and Oakton was spanked and blanked by South Lakes, 28-0.
