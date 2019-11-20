News that was making news in years gone by:
November 22, 1939:
* Key Bridge is back to being open in each direction, following two months of construction.
November 24, 1960:
* The Fairfax County PTA is considering taking a position on whether to continue segregating sports teams in Virginia.
* McLean High School has inducted a new crop of National Honor Society members.
* The Nixon and Kennedy campaigns are still sparring over Illinois’ 27 electoral votes, with accusations of fraud being thrown around on both sides.
* The Weather Bureau is predicting a mild winter, but not without some uncertainty.
* An estimated 3 billion Christmas cards will be mailed in the U.S. this season.
November 24, 1966:
* The cost of living rose in October by the largest percentage in nearly a decade.
* Virginia’s highway death toll this year stands at 968, up slightly from last year.
* Local postmasters are warning residents to get their Christmas cards and presents in the mail soon.
* The average salary for Virginia public-school principals is $8,899 at the elementary-school level and $10,209 at the high-school level.
November 24-25, 1975:
* Fairfax Democrats are selling pieces of the carpet from the now-infamous Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate for $7.50 as a fund-raiser.
* At the movies: “Dog Day Afternoon” and “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.”
November 24, 1984:
* The Board of Supervisors is seeking more highway funding as part of the 1985 General Assembly session, and also wants to see the state drinking age raised from 18 to 21.
* George Mason University president George Johnson says the institution is keeping up with progress as the 21st century creeps closer.
* Despite avian flu that has cut into turkey production, costs for frozen turkeys are about this same this Thanksgiving season as last year.
November 29, 1991:
* Construction has begun on the new Vienna Police Department headquarters.
* The School Board has voted to keep the existing eight foreign-language-immersion programs, and add one school to the list.
* First-year Langley football coach Fred Benevento has led the team to the Northern Region title.
* The Northern Virginia Sun has been purchased by JGF Media from Atlantic Publishing.
