News that was making news in years gone by;
September 28, 1945:
* Go figure: Spring is six months off, but cherry trees have started to bloom across the local area.
September 24, 1957:
* Health officials expect vaccines for the feared Asiatic flu to be available in 45 to 60 days.
* Fairfax PTAs now have 22,164 members in 60 active units, the largest representation in Virginia.
* Flights by National Airlines have been disrupted due to striking workers at National Airport and other airports along the East Coast.
* At the movies: “Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter?” and “Man of a Thousand Faces.”
September 24, 1962:
* The Interior Department has withdrawn its opposition to construction of the proposed Three Sisters Bridge across the Potomac.
* The Virginia ABC Board has revamped rules under which alcohol can be given as a gift.
* Nearly 30 people were killed on Virginia roads over the weekend, “one of the bloodiest on record.”
* Coming off a 7-3 record year, the Madison varsity football squad is looking toward a rebuilding year.
September 24, 1970:
* Controversial Deputy County Executive George Kelley has been selected as new county executive by the Board of Supervisors, and S. John Davis has been selected as superintendent of schools by the School Board.
* Warmer temperatures and high demand have forced utility companies to reduce voltage on the electricity delivered to customers.
* On TV tonight: Kenny Rogers, Joe Namath, Shirley Jones, Peter Falk and Paul Lynde all appear on “The Dean Martin Show.”
September 24, 1975:
* The Oakton High School senior who resigned as student representative to the School Board for “personal reasons” has been charged with forgery, part of an effort to purchase sporting goods at a store in Tysons Corner.
* State budget cuts will impact school funding up through the college level, state officials say.
* Gov. Godwin says the state government is in worse financial shape than at any other time in his 25 years of public life.
September 24, 1986:
* Supervisor Martha Pennino (D-Centreville) has been tapped to lead the Virginia Municipal League.
* The Board of Supervisors thinks the School Board should televise its meetings, just as the supervisors have been doing for two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.