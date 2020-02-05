News that was making news in years gone by:
February 10, 1939:
* Key Bridge has reopened to vehicular traffic after renovation, cheering Rosslyn merchants.
* Seaweed is becoming an increasing problem on the Potomac River.
February 7, 1962:
* The Fairfax County Chamber of Commerce is urging state lawmakers to put more emphasis on higher education in Northern Virginia.
* The School Board has OK’d the hiring of about 80 new teachers, three-quarters of the total requested by Superintendent Earl Funderburk.
* Fairfax’s rapidly expanding population is causing school boundaries to be shifted constantly. Dranesville School Board member Joan Butler told complainers to simmer down: “In Fairfax County, you cannot expect to stay in one spot and stay in one school.”
February 7, 1969:
* A Sun editorial supports the School Board’s legislative request to the General Assembly to approve a law holding parents responsible for their children’s vandalism.
* U.S. Rep. Joel Broyhill, R-10th, is urging President Nixon to use the Army to patrol D.C. streets until crime rates are reduced.
* The University of Virginia is planning a summer program aimed at aiding minority students in qualifying to attend law school.
* On TV tonight: “Star Trek,” “Wild Wild West,” “Gomer Pyle USMC” and “The Don Rickles Show.”
February 6, 1975:
* County officials are aiming to expand foreign investment by proposing a “trade zone” be established around Dulles Airport.
* The state Senate has approved a bill expanding the types of crimes punishable by death.
* The House of Delegates has passed legislation making the use of a weapon in commission of a crime a separate felony.
* Peoples Drug has a one-pound, heart-shaped box of Whitman’s chocolates ready for Valentine’s Day at a cost of $3.16.
* To improve its cash flow, VEPCO may start sending out electric bills monthly, rather than every other month as is now the case.
* At the movies: “Airport 1975”; “Swiss Family Robinson”; and, for you dirty-birdies, “Campus Pussycats” and “Deep Throat II.”
February 8, 1988:
* County police are working to track down those not displaying the current vehicle decal.
* “Ask Beth” replies to a 16-year-old girl asking if it’s OK to be dating a 14-year-old boy. Her response? It depends on the circumstances.
