News that was making news in years gone by:
July 30, 1943:
* The Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Board has restricted sales of whisky by mail, but is permitting exceptions for rural areas.
* The U.S. Navy is seeking women ages 20 to 36 who want to become air-control-tower operators.
July 30, 1957:
* Construction of the McLean Shopping Center on Chain Bridge Road at Cedar Street will cost between $250,000 and $300,000, its developers say.
* The Sun’s editorial page agrees it is time to stop “fooling around” and build a second airport for the local area. The Eisenhower administration wants the international airport constructed in Burke.
July 30, 1962:
* Northern Virginia’s population, now 2 million, is expected to grow to 3.3 million by 1980.
August 1, 1969:
* A geologist says the ground might be too porous under the Potomac River to build a tunnel for the future subway system, suggesting that a new bridge might have to be built.
* Virginia law provides few reasons to vote absentee in elections, but one is: “I am a widow of a veteran of the War Between the States.” Election officials don’t think anyone has used that option in some time.
* The Vienna National League won the state Senior Babe Ruth Tournament with a 3-1 victory over Danville.
July 31, 1975:
* Serious crime in Fairfax was up 4.1 percent in the first six months of the year compared to 1974, but more crimes are being solved.
* Vienna officials say the town’s biweekly newspaper-pickup program has been a success.
July 29, 1988:
* Mary Collier, who has represented Dranesville on the School Board for nine years, is moving to Chicago. New Democratic Supervisor Lilla Richards will get to choose a new board member.
* A federal planning group has approved the proposed Women in Military Service memorial and museum, to be located at the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery.
* The ongoing drought is imperiling Virginia’s trout streams.
* Home sales across Virginia were down slightly in the first six months of the year, compared to the same period in 1987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.