News that was making news in years gone by:
September 2, 1960:
* Renovation of the Board of Supervisors’ hearing room should be ready in time for the first meeting in the fall.
* Local Republicans are hoping to establish “Nixon Clubs” at local high schools.
* A Petersburg man, who grew up as a slave, has died at what is believed to be the age of 120.
* Rome’s famed nightlife is being blamed for the “dismal” performance of the U.S. track team at the Olympics.
September 3, 1969:
* A 15-year-old county youth committed suicide on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, apparently to protest the Vietnam War.
* At 5.5 billion gallons per day, the flow of the Potomac River currently is about twice the average for this time of year.
* Virginia officials continue their search downstate for victims of Hurricane Camille.
* The dropout rate at Virginia high schools is down to 4.5 percent, a decrease from 5.1 percent a year before.
September 4, 1971:
* The Board of Supervisors has scrapped plans to impose a 10.6-percent tax on county fuel suppliers, and cut $800,000 from its budget to make up for the revenue that will be lost.
September 2-3, 1976:
* The Board of Supervisors has agreed to hold a referendum next spring on the proposal to spend $40 million for the Metro system.
* In what could have been a “the headline writes itself” moment, the Board of Supervisors welcomed members of Clowns of America, in full garb, to their meeting.
* Vienna officials will try “noise bombs” to dislodge starlings from some neighborhoods.
* Some county police, dissatisfied with their representation by the Teamsters, are circulating a petition to start a new union.
September 2, 1983:
* Gov. Robb is traveling through Europe, in an effort to promote the Old Dominion as a spot for business investment.
* Football season starts off with McLean headed to Stuart, Madison hosting West Springfield, Langley at home against Hayfield and Marshall traveling to Herndon.
