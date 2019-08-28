News that was making news in years gone by:
August 22, 1941:
* The state attorney general is backing up local officials in their refusal to cede jurisdiction over the new National Airport to the District of Columbia.
* Despite reports to the contrary, the Sun reports that there are no liquor sales occurring at the new National Airport. Arlington officials have threatened to arrest anyone selling alcohol at the airport.
* The Northern Virginia Real Estate Board will host a barbecue for local real-estate professionals and their families.
August 26, 1963:
* Nine of 11 schools under construction in Fairfax will be ready to open at the start of school, including George C. Marshall High School.
* A fire at the Vienna Inn did $4,000 in damage.
* Rev. Carl Cooper is the new pastor at Immanuel Presbyterian Church in McLean.
* The Virginia Game Commission has set Nov. 16 to Jan. 4 as duck season and Nov. 7 to Jan. 15 as goose season in the commonwealth.
* Arlington Forest and Chesterbrook won titles at the Northern Virginia Swimming League’s all-star diving meet.
August 27, 1970:
* Only two new schools will open in the county this year, due to voter refusal to fund new construction.
* Virginia localities will share in the proceeds of a legal settlement with the publishers of children’s books over price-fixing allegations.
* Gov. Holton says it is unrealistic to expect federal judges will give communities any more time to integrate schools.
* At the movies: “M*A*S*H,” “Patton” and “Beneath the Planet of the Apes.”
August 28, 1980:
* A county judge has thrown out the last challenge to the School Board’s decision to close several schools due to declining enrollment.
* Vienna officials have inaugurated a new “jitneybus” service.
* John Warner, John Dalton and Mills Godwin have been named honorary co-chairmen of Ronald Reagan’s presidential campaign in Virginia.
* The Reagans have rented an estate near Middleburg for their eastern residence during the campaign. It comes with four horses.
August 27, 1990:
* Pentagon officials are calling up two more Army Reserve units from Virginia to active duty in the Persian Gulf.
* Downstate rains have proven helpful to Virginia’s peanut farmers.
* On TV tonight: “The Cosby Show,” “Designing Women,” “Murphy Brown” and “Monday Night Football.”
