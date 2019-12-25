News that was making news in years gone by:
December 30, 1942:
* The Sun’s editor advises readers to “forget right now” any suggestions that the war will be over in the coming year.
December 30, 1958:
* Despite some prominent supporters, the idea of using monorails for mass transit across the D.C. area doesn’t seem to be generating much enthusiasm.
* The fund-raising drive to construct the planned $6 million, 300-bed Fairfax Hospital continues.
* After big gains in the mid-term election, Democrats will control 64 seats in the U.S. Senate, compared to 34 for Republicans.
December 28, 1963:
* The eight inches of snow that blanketed the local region this week totaled twice what forecasters had been expecting.
* Despite numerous fires in the McLean area in recent days, county officials are discounting the possibility of a serial arsonist.
* U.S. Sen. Harry Byrd (D-Va.) is staying mum on whether he plans to seek re-election next year, and whether he will support President Johnson in the 1964 election.
* A group of prominent Virginia Republicans is backing Barry Goldwater for president.
* Many local churches are planning services for New Year’s Eve.
December 30, 1970:
* Federal census figures show that Fairfax’s population has risen to 455,021, while the statewide population is up 17.2 percent from a decade ago, to 4.65 million.
* Two men awaiting trial in Arlington’s jail picked a lock to win their escape.
* Sen. William Spong (D-Va.) complains that fuel supplies are so limited at National Airport that some aircraft have to take off and then land at Dulles to get a full load of jet fuel.
* Every vote counts: A special election for a House of Delegates seat in the Charlottesville area ended up 2,646 to 2,645, with the Democrat winning.
* On the basketball court, McLean’s boys have started the season at 2-2, with Oakton 1-1, Langley 1-2, Madison 0-2 and Marshall 0-3.
* On TV tonight: Kenny Rogers and Louis Armstrong guest-starring on “The Johnny Cash Show.”
December 28, 1985:
* After a chilly holiday week, more seasonal temperatures are on the way.
* State legislators are expressing concern about the rising levels of debt being accumulated by college students.
* A federal appeals court has ruled that Virginia corrections officials can search a baby’s diaper before a visit with inmates.
* On TV tonight: “Murder, She Wrote,” “Fame,” “Star Search” and “Trapper John, M.D.”
