To further advance the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors' goal of 10,000 new affordable housing units by 2034, the county's Department of Housing and Community Development is requesting project proposals to acquire, develop and rehabilitate affordable rental housing.
The department has an estimated $2 million in funding from the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) programs.
The county says eligible projects include acquisition and rehabilitation for scattered-site rental (condominium, townhouse, single-family) and multifamily rental projects (30 units or less). The county also requires the projects to align with The Fairfax County Consolidated Plan, the county's One Fairfax Equity Policy, The Communitywide Housing Strategic Plan and The Housing and Neighborhood Livability priority area outlined in the Fairfax County 20-Year Strategic Plan.
The applications will be reviewed and scored based on four evaluation criteria:
Demonstration of need - 0-25 points
Project Preparation, Innovation, and Collaboration - 0-25 points
Management Capacity and Real Estate Experience - 0-25 points
Capacity for Project Financing and Leveraging - 0-25 points
Preference will be given to projects that serve households meeting one or more of the following. Thesespopulations earning at or below 60% of Area Median Income (AMI):
Elderly persons ages 62 and up
Youth transitioning out of foster care
Homeless (or at risk of homelessness)
Persons with disabilities (physical, mental, or sensory)
Veterans
Large households (households with five or more members)
Survivors of domestic violence earning at or below 80% of AMI will also be given preference.
If selected, applicants must complete the projects within 24 months of approval. Applications are due on Sept. 23. A free pre-proposal conference is scheduled for Aug. 23 at 1 p.m.
Reality: Expensive Techforce housing costing $4000,000 / unit and-up construction costs for one-bedroom upscale apartments for persons earning $60,000 - $90,000 / year. Shame on the SG for (yet again) reporting the for-profit non-profit housing corporations' unaffordable affordable housing charades as factual.
