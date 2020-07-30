The Fairfax County Park Authority Board has announced plans to honor the Meridian Group with the Harold L. Strickland Partnership and Collaboration Award for its work on Quantum Field in Tysons.
The company partnered with the Board of Supervisors and Park Authority to assure that a recreation area would be a component of The Boro – Meridian’s transit-oriented, live/work/play neighborhood in Tysons. Company representatives worked with county staff on a proffer agreement that turned a former parking area into a multi-sport athletic field.
“Through this unique partnership between developers and park planners, Meridian agreed Quantum Field would be operated by the Park Authority and built in accordance with Park Authority standards,” officials said. While the property remains owned by Meridian, the Park Authority has an easement to operate the field.
The field, which opened in 2019, features synthetic turf and has a playing surface of 180 feet by 360 feet. It offers play for five sports and includes perimeter fencing, concrete walkways, bleacher pads, parking-lot lighting, sound-containing walls and landscaping.
