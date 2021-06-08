[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
In another sign that the COVID crisis may be on the wane, the Fairfax County Health Department on June 4 demobilized the community-testing sites it had been operating throughout the pandemic.
The shutdowns were decided upon because “we are not seeing the level of COVID-19 cases compared to a few months ago, and are attributing this trend to the number of residents who are getting vaccinated,” said Jesse Habourn, an official with the health department.
The government has transitioned its COVID-19 testing to its traditional clinic sites, while other testing options will remain operational throughout Fairfax County and are widely available through health -care providers, urgent-care centers and pharmacies.
“Residents who need testing should utilize the vast number of options available in our community, or make an appointment at one of our clinic sites,” Habourn said.
Residents who exhibit COVID-19-like symptoms, and do not have access to testing options, can schedule an appointment for testing at a Fairfax County Health Department clinic location by calling the Health Department’s call center at (703) 324-7404. Testing at the Health Department is reserved for people who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
Testing will not be offered for routine testing, travel, return to work or school, or proof of negative test for other purposes, county officials said.
The U.S. government’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone with any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 get tested, regardless of vaccination status or prior infection. But according to current health guidelines, fully vaccinated people with no COVID-19 symptoms do not need to be tested following an exposure to someone with COVID-19.
People who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past three months also do not need to get tested following an exposure as long as they do not develop new symptoms.
