Officers from seven of the Fairfax County Police Department’s eight district stations, along with Reston Hospital Center, collected 2,038 pounds’ worth of unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications April 24 during the 20th annual National Drug Take Back Day Initiative.
The department held the initiative in coordination with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
West Springfield District Station led the pack by collecting 19 bags of drugs weighing 446 pounds. The other district stations and their collections were: McLean (10 bags, 326 pounds of drugs), Fair Oaks (eight bags, 290 pounds), Franconia (10 bags, 228 pounds), Sully (four bags, 180 pounds), Mount Vernon (six bags, 163 pounds) and Mason (eight bags, 126 pounds). Reston Hospital Center collected 12 bags with a total of 279 pounds of drugs.
Unused or expired over-the-counter or prescription medicine left unsecured can be prone to misuse and may contribute to overdoses and accidental poisonings, police cautioned.
Drug-take-back boxes are available year-round at each of the department’s eight district stations, and always are open to the public. Accepted items include prescription medication (Schedule II-V controlled and non-controlled), prescription ointments, over-the-counter medications and pet medications.
Prohibited items include needles (sharps), liquids of any kind, illegal drugs, non-prescription ointments and lotions, aerosol cans and inhalers. To learn more, see the Website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/drug-disposal.
