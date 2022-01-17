Fairfax Electoral Board has new member

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Fairfax County Electoral Board has a new member and will receive one more a year from now, owing to the election of Republican Glenn Youngkin as governor.
Republicans nominated McLean resident Christopher Henzel to succeed former Electoral Board chairman Steve Hunt, whose service ended following eight years on the board.
The Fairfax Circuit Court appointed Henzel and he began serving his three-year term Jan. 1. Officials anticipate that Henzel will be tapped as the Electoral Board’s chair at its next meeting on Jan. 18, said county spokesman Brian Worthy.
Henzel served for 36 years in the U.S. Foreign Service, ending his tenure as ambassador to Yemen. Since his retirement from the federal government, he consults for U.S. businesses working overseas, and he has served as an election officer and party pollwatcher. Henzel is a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross and the National War College.
Henzel will join two Democratic members on the Electoral Board: vice chairman Bettina Lawton, whose term ends Dec. 31 this year and secretary Kate Hanley, whose term expires a year afterward.
Under state law, three-member electoral boards must have two members of the party that received the most votes in the last gubernatorial election and one member from the party that received the second-most votes in that election.
Because of Youngkin’s election as governor, Lawton will be succeeded by a Republican after her term ends or if she departs early. The Circuit Court, which selects an Electoral Board member each year, will choose Lawton’s successor based on the Fairfax County Republican Committee’s recommendation.
The Electoral Board chairman and vice chairman receive $4,979 per year while the secretary earns $9,957 annually, owing to increased duties. The chairman and secretary must be from different political parties, unless the minority-party member agrees otherwise.
The Electoral Board is charged with holding proper and orderly elections. This involves preparing ballots, administering absentee-ballot provisions, conducting elections and ascertaining the election results.
In addition, the Electoral Board must appoint a general registrar/director of elections to a four-year term. That post currently is held by Scott Konopasek.
