2022 will usher in extended operating hours for Fairfax County residents to drop off trash, recyclables and various specialty wastes (used oil, old batteries, scrap metal, etc.) at the I-66 Transfer Station and the I-95 Landfill Complex.
The new hours for those facilities, which took effect Jan. 1, are Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekend hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. will remain unchanged at both facilities.
County officials expect the extended hours will help with operational efficiency, improve staffing efficiency, reduce peak-hour traffic in the afternoons and early evenings, and improve safety for residents.
To promote safety, maintaining a residents-only policy on Sundays will reduce traffic by larger vehicles at the sites, officials said.
