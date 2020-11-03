The Fairfax County government has extended until Nov. 12 the deadline to nominate individuals and groups for tree-preservation and tree-planting efforts across the county.
The annual awards program is sponsored by the Department of Land Development Services and the Department of Public Works and Environmental Services, in cooperation with the Northern Virginia Soil and Water Conservation District and the Fairfax County Tree Commission.
The Land and Tree Conservation Awards program was established in the early 1970s to provide an incentive for developers to reduce erosion at their construction sites and to publicly recognize erosion and sedimentation plans that are correctly implemented and maintained.
For details, see the Website at https://bit.ly/3kFvWrN.
