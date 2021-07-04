[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department on July 1 celebrated its 72nd birthday.
On July 1, 1949, the department hired its first 10 career firefighters at an annual salary of $2,500 each. The first was Samuel Redmond, who was issued badge No. 1 and assigned to Station 1 in McLean. Career firefighters were called“paid men” and served primarily as daytime apparatus drivers.
The various chiefs of the volunteer departments would choose the personnel who would be hired by the county and ultimately work for those departments, a practice that would continue for many years. As members of their respective volunteer departments, these firefighters responded to after-hours calls from their homes.
The Fire and Rescue Department has grown exponentially since its inception. Today, the department is a career-and-volunteer organization providing fire-suppression, emergency-medical, technical-rescue, hazardous-materials, water-rescue, life-safety-education, fire-prevention and arson-investigation services.
With about 1,400 career firefighters, 170 civilians and 370 operational volunteers, the department is the largest in Virginia.
