During the COVID-19 pandemic, area businesses are taking a variety of safety measures to maintain physical distancing and reduce exposures to the virus.
The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department has been receiving messages of concern about exits being blocked, locked or otherwise restricted while the stores are occupied. Having exits blocked or restricted increases the danger for employees and customers, officials said.
Businesses should not compromise the need for multiple exit routes even when there is a reduced number of occupants in their stores, they said.
