A total of 32 Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department personnel have tested positive this year for COVID-19, and all but two have recovered fully, officials announced Aug. 17.
The statistics include test results from a site designated for first responders, as well as reports from personnel who shared results from tests conducted by private physicians. No department member who has tested positive for the virus has had to be hospitalized, said spokesman Ashely Hildebrandt.
The data mirror the pattern of the past several months, during which agency officials have given weekly updates on how the virus has affected the department. The latest figures were current as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16.
A nurse at Fairfax County’s Occupational Health Center closely monitors all the department’s personnel, officials said.
“Team members are tested if they are showing signs and symptoms of COVID-19,” Hildebrandt said. “If a cluster – two or more – is discovered at a specific fire station, then the entire shift assigned to that station will be tested for the virus.”
The department follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for COVID-19 recovery, Hildebrandt said. At least 14 days must pass from the time COVID-19 signs and symptoms first were noted or when personnel received positive test results.
Once those personnel complete at least a 14-day recovery period, medical staff at the county’s Public Safety Occupational Health Center screen them, Hildebrandt said. Fourteen days is the minimum time for recovery, not when crew members are required to return to work, she said.
Before becoming eligible to return to duty, personnel who have tested positive for the virus must go at least three fever-free days without using fever-reducing medication.
“While the CDC has lowered the requirement to one day without a fever, [the department] will continue to err on the side of safety,” she said.
The Fire and Rescue Department works with the Fairfax County Health Department to notify the public or any applicable persons if there is any concern of COVID-19 exposure, officials said.
The department also continues to take extensive precautions to protect crew members and the public from the virus, Hildebrandt said.
The process starts right from the initial emergency calls, which dispatchers relay information supplied by callers to responders en route to incidents. At the scene, two responders dressed in appropriate personal protective equipment – gloves, goggles or safety glasses with a face shield, N95 respirators and gowns – perform an evaluation of the situation, she said.
Crew members give patients face masks and hand sanitizer and ask if they can walk to a cot, thereby limiting personnel’s potential COVID-19 exposure inside patients’ residences, Hildebrandt said.
For incidents that require crew members to use bag-valve masks, personnel attach filters to the masks to control aerosolization of water droplets.
“These steps help break the chain of infection, reducing the possibility of provider exposure to suspected or test-confirmed COVID-19 patients,” she said.
