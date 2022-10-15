The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department is encouraging the public to use “Community Connect,” a free, secure and easy-to-use platform that allows residents and/or business owners to share critical information about their home or business, which will aid county firefighters and paramedics during an emergency.
“We are always looking for ways to better serve the residents of Fairfax County,” said Fire Chief John Butler. “For this reason, we are rolling out a new program, Community Connect, to protect our residents and their property in the most effective way possible.”
“By providing information about your household that you feel is important for us to know about at the time of an emergency, we can ensure you and everything you care about is protected to the best of our ability,” Butler said.
Information provide through Community Connect is completely voluntary and based on what residents are comfortable sharing. The platform makes it easy for residents to know what may be important by organizing their secure portal into buckets of information they can enter.
Data provided to Community Connect is secure and used only to better serve the community during emergencies, officials said. The information is never used for any other purpose, they said.
To learn more about Community Connect and register, see the Website at www.communityconnect.io/info/va-fairfax-county.
