Hanukkah began Nov. 28 and runs through Dec. 6. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department officials want to ensure celebrants stay safe during the holiday season, which is the peak time of year for candle fires in homes.
While the use of open-flame candles can add ambiance to a holiday and provide “warmth” to a home, battery-powered candles are a safer alternative and one the department’s firefighters and paramedics highly recommend people use.
Department officials remind residents to minimize the dangers of fire while burning candles by following these safety tips:
* Never leave a lit menorah unattended.
* Keep a lit menorah at least 12 inches away from things that can burn.
* Do not place a menorah near or under inflammable materials such as curtains, books or papers.
* Do not burn candles near windows or doorways.
* Place menorah on a flat, sturdy non-combustible surface.
* Never leave candles burning when children or pets are present.
* Keep matches and lighters out of children’s reach.
