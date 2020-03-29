Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department officials have closed all fire stations to the public, effective March 27.
Thee closures are in coordination with the Fairfax County government’s decision to close its buildings to the public.
The closures are necessary to ensure that personnel stay healthy and are able to serve county residents, county officials said.
Fire officials will post notices on the front door of each station directing visitors to call the station for any inquiries. Exceptions will be made for any emergency that would require members of the public to enter the station for treatment, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.