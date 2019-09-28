In celebration of Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 6-12), all Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department stations will host an open house on Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Local residents can stop by their local station that day to meet your firefighters, see fire trucks, join in the activities and learn about fire safety.
This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!”
