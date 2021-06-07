Fairfax firefighter honored as tops in Va.

Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. High 89F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.