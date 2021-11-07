[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department will be participating in the Annual National Capital Region Fire and EMS Departments’ 2021 “Toys for Tots” campaign, which aims to “bring holiday joy and deliver a message of hope to children,” officials said.
The department’s fire stations will accept donations through Sunday, Dec. 12.
In years past, the department’s firefighters and paramedics have welcomed residents who were donating toys at the fire stations. To minimize contact with firefighters and paramedics this year, the department will place collection boxes outside the front door of each station every morning.
Residents will be able to drop off toys until 8 p.m. each evening. The department last year was able to provide the Marines with about 23,000 toys.
Children served by this campaign include toddlers and youths through age 17. The campaign will only accept new, unwrapped toys. Toys used as weapons or considered to be weapons (i.e., toy guns or knives of any kind) will not be accepted. Checks or money orders for donations must be made payable to Toys for Tots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.