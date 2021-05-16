[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Scott and Marie Kokotajlo have been named by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments as the 2021 Foster Parents of the Year for Fairfax County.
The couple was honored for serving as foster parents to children of a local mother who temporarily was unable to care for them. The foster parents “found the right balance of nurturing and limits as they got to know each child, and developed supportive, trusting relationships where the kids felt safe and cared for,” COG officials said.
The couple worked with the mother as reunification approached, sharing parenting strategies they’d found to work well with each child.
The children returned home to their mother more than a year ago, “and both families remain in touch, giving further evidence of the strong, caring relationships the Kokotajlos’ have built with the whole family, “COG officials said.
Foster parents from 10 jurisdictions across the region were honored as Foster Parents of the Year. “[Their] commitment to children and their families has meant more than ever during this last year,” said Erica Serrano, an official with the Arlington Department of Human Services and chair of the COG Foster Care Advisory Committee.
For a video highlighting all the recipients, and for more information, see the Website at https://bit.ly/3ydZjIH.
