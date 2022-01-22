Two renovated golf driving ranges in Fairfax County, including the Oak Marr RECenter facility, have been recognized as top 50 public ranges by Golf Range Association of America’s Golf Range Magazine.
The Oak Marr range in Oakton, featuring 78 lighted stations and 30 covered and heated stations, was honored for the second time by the magazine. The Burke Lake Golf Center range in Burke was the other recognized. Both are owned and operated by the Fairfax County Park Authority.
Each year, Golf Range Association of America recognizes the teaching professionals, public, private and stand alone ranges that have achievements that stand out. Facilities are singled out that introduce the game of golf to a variety of new golfers, while retaining and inspiring current golfers through player development programming, customer engagement and community outreach.
Each range has state-of-the art facilities and amenities that allow for year-round play.
“Golf Fairfax is honored to, once again, have Burke Lake and Oak Marr recognized as top 50 public golf ranges. We strive to provide the best possible experience for all guests, regardless of whether they are brand new to the game or a seasoned pro,” Fairfax County Park Authority director of golf operations Jesse Coffman said.
The two ranges have partnerships with local schools, community groups and like-minded organizations to grow the game, and have golf academies that cater to all levels, families, women and youth.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.