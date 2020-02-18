The Fairfax County government safely disposed of 366.85 tons (733,699 pounds) of household hazardous waste (HHW) in 2019, 12.5 percent more than was collected in 2018. according to new data.
More than 48,600 residents participated in drop-off efforts, depositing consumer products that are toxic, ignitable, corrosive and/or reactive.
“Collecting HHW separately from other municipal waste protects the environment by keeping potentially harmful compounds out of landfills and protects the workers who handle this material,” county-government officials said in a statement.
The 733,699 pounds of HHW includes solvents, oil-based paints, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), pesticides (liquid and solid), aerosols, various non-pourable flammables, acid solutions, caustic (alkaline) solutions, ammonia solutions, miscellaneous lab packs, compressed-gas cylinders (excluding grill-sized propane cylinders) and fluorescent bulbs (crushed bulbs and intact compact fluorescents).
The effort disposed of 1.16 million pounds of latex paint, and an additional 73,000 pounds of reusable, high quality latex paint donated to Habitat for Humanity
Also donated for recycling, but not counted in the totals, are nickel-cadmium (NiCad) batteries, nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) batteries, lithium batteries, lithium-ion batteries, mercury batteries, antifreeze, motor oil, ink/toner cartridges, electronics recycling (e-waste) and cooking oil.
The electronics-recycling (e-waste) program disposed of 1.47 million pounds of electronics waste, and continues to see increased participation.
