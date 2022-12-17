The Fairfax County Department of Public Works and Environmental Services (DPWES) is running behind on vacuum-leaf-collection service this autumn, but is taking steps to rectify the problem, officials said Dec. 15.
The county provides the service to about 25,000 customers through the Sanitary District Program, but has experienced delays because of an early leaf fall and shortages of staffing and equipment.
To improve service, the county will begin work in Areas 1 and 2 on Monday, Dec. 19, as opposed to focusing on one area at a time. There will be multiple trucks for each vacuum unit to take leaves from neighborhoods to county disposal sites.
By dividing resources, it will take additional time to complete each area, officials said. Service in both remaining areas will begin concurrently.
Vacuum-leaf-collection staff have been working 10-hour shifts and most Saturdays, and will continue to do so. The county government also has added another contractor to assist with work being done by DPWES staff.
Regular schedule updates are available at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/publicworks/recycling-trash/leaf-collection-dates.
While there currently is not a mechanism in place to refund vacuum-leaf taxes, residents may petition the Board of Supervisors to “de-create” their vacuum-leaf district, removing themselves from county services in the future.
For questions on vacuum service or to get more information, visit www.fairfaxcounty.gov/publicworks/recycling-trash/leaf.
