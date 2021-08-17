[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A slight cooling potentially could be on the horizon, but July’s real-estate market across Fairfax County remained strong.
A total of 1,852 properties went to closing across the county last month, up 5.5 percent from 1,756 a year before, according to figures reported Aug. 11 by MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on listing data from Bright MLS.
(Keep in mind that July 2020 was something of a transition month in local real estate; the market had seen buyer interest drop during the early part of the pandemic in the spring, then start roaring back to life as summer approached. Sales totals for previous months of July were 1,765 in 2019 and 1,878 in 2018. And now, back to our regularly scheduled programming . . .)
The average sales price for all properties that went to closing across Fairfax County in July was $713,255, up 6.1 percent, with increases of varying degrees reported in all three segments of the market:
• The average sales price of single-family homes came in at $935,766, up 10.3 percent. • The average sales price of attached homes stood at $472,472, up 3.8 percent. • The average sales price of condominiums stood at $348,324, up 6.2 percent.
A total of 249 properties changed hands for more than $1 million, including 14 for $2.5 million and up and one for more than $5 million.
Homes that went to closing in July spent a relatively brisk 13 days on the market between listing and ratified sales contract, an improvement from 18 days during the COVID summer of 2020, and garnered sellers 101.3 percent of original listing price, up from 100.3 percent.
Add up the sales and prices, and the total sales volume for the month stood at just under $1.3 billion, an increase of 10.2 percent from a year before.
Conventional mortgages represented the method of financing sales in 1,342 cases, followed by VA-backed loans (217), cash (188) and FHA-backed mortgages (73).
While new listings coming onto the market in July were essentially flat from a year before, the total number of listings available to prospective purchasers was up 9.4 percent to 1,679 properties – yet still a remarkably constrained figure that continues to tilt the market in favor of sellers.
Data and anecdotal evidence in recent weeks point to a slowing in much of the Northern Virginia market, and that is reflected in the 1,863 pending sales waiting their turn to go to closing. It’s a figure that’s down 3 percent from a year before, but could possibly simply be a reflection of the fact that lots of people who were denied summer vacations in 2020 opted to take them in 2021.
Figures represent most, but not all, sales during the period. Figures for July 2021 are preliminary and are subject to revision.
