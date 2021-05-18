[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Given that April 2020 represented perhaps the most chaotic period – societally and economically – of the pandemic pandemonium, it’s probably better to compare Fairfax County’s April 2021 home-sales figures with those of April 2019 instead.
And by that measure, the market is looking pretty good.
A total of 1,781 residential properties went to closing last month across Fairfax, up from 1,596 recorded in April 2019, which itself had been an increase from 1,531 in April 2018.
New figures were reported May 12 by MarketStats by ShowingTime. Compared to two years back, increasing average sales prices were robust, with the average of $714,564 well up from the $600,467.
Increases were posted in all three legs of the market:
• The average sales price of single-family homes was $951,184, up from $787,379. • The average sales price of attached homes, such as townhouses, was $474,193, up from $405,663. • The average sales price of condominiums was $366,016, up from $305,748. A total of 252 properties changed hands for more than $1 million.
Add up all the sales and prices, and the total sale volume for April stood at $1.24 billion, up nearly 30 percent from at $955.9 million two years before.
Homes that sold during the month spent an extremely brisk 12 days on the market and garnered 103 percent of listing price – an indication that the buyer frenzy is not abating.
Conventional mortgages represented the method of transacting sales in 1,322 cases, followed by cash (188) and VA-backed loans (184).
Rising prices and fast turnarounds are convincing more homeowners to put their homes on the market, assuming they have a place to go before the new owners move in. But many of the 2,674 homes coming to market in April 2021 were snapped up in days, leaving only a total of 1,318 properties looking for buyers at the end of the month – down from 1,561 a year before and way down from 2,021 in April 2019.
The total number of pending sales – a forward-looking indicator – stood at 2,264 at the end of the month, suggesting buyers continue to circle the waters, ready to snap up the inventory that goes into the multiple-listing service.
Data represent most, but not all, homes on the market. Figures are preliminary, and are subject to revision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.