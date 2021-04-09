[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Though it still has a long, long way to rebound, Fairfax County’s jobless rate continues to make month-over-month improvement as the region attempts to put COVID in the rear-view mirror.
With 581,670 county residents employed in the civilian workforce and 29,090 looking for jobs, the county’s jobless rate for February stood at 4.8 percent, according to data reported April 7 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
That’s down from a revised figure of 5.1 percent in January, but well above the 1.9-percent rate recorded in February 2020, before the pandemic arrived.
Arlington’s decline was mirrored, to varying degrees, in major jurisdictions across the local suburbs. In February, the unemployment rate stood at 3.5 percent in Falls Church, down from 3.9 percent a year before, while in Arlingtn it was 4 percent (down from 4.3 percent) and in Loudoun County it was 4.3 percent (down from 4.6 percent). In Prince William County it was 5.5 percent (down from 5.8 percent).
For Northern Virginia as a whole, the jobless rate in February stood at 4.8 percent, representing 1,525,262 residents in the civilian workforce and 76,756 looking for jobs.
Among Virginia’s 134 cities and counties, the lowest jobless rates for the month were recorded in Madison County (3.4 percent), Falls Church (3.5 percent), Poquoson (3.6 percent) and Frederick County (3.8 percent). The highest rates were found in the cities of Petersburg (14.3 percent), Emporia (10.9 percent), Hopewell (10.4 percent) and Martinsville (9.8 percent).
For Virginia as a whole, February’s jobless rate of 5.4 percent was down from 5.7 percent a month before, but was up from 2.5 percent a year before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.