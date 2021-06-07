[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
After peaking at more than 10 percent at the height of the COVID crisis, Fairfax’s jobless rate has now descended to nearly one-third that total, although it still has room for improvement to get back to pre-COVID norms.
With 590,868 county residents employed in the civilian workforce and 21,517 looking for jobs, the county’s jobless rate in April stood at 3.5 percent, according to figures released last week by the Virginia Employment Commission.
That’s down a full percentage point from March’s figures, and a reduction from the 10.2-percent unemployment rate reported in April 2020, when the COVID crisis was in full swing.
Across Northern Virginia in April, localities reported healthy month-over-month reductions in their higher-than-normal jobless rates. Rates declined from 3.4 percent to 2.5 percent in Falls Church; from 4 percent to 3 percent in Arlington from 4.1 percent to 3.1 percent in Loudoun County; from 4.8 percent to 3.9 percent in Alexandria; and from 5.2 percent to 4.1 percent in Prince William.
(A year before, as the COVID crisis took hold, those jobless rates ranged from 6.1 percent in Alexandria to 11.4 percent in Prince William. The numbers would have been worse, but employment levels in the federal government, a key component of the local economy, not only stayed steady across Virginia throughout the pandemic, but actually increased.)
Across Northern Virginia as a whole, the jobless rate of 3.5 percent (down from 4.6 percent in March) represented 1.55 million employed in the civilian workforce and 56,316 looking for jobs.
Across the commonwealth, 17 of the 133 counties and cities reported jobless rates of less than 3 percent, led by Madison County (2.3 percent) and Falls Church. Reporting rates of 2.7 percent were Powhatan, Rappahannock, Rockingham and King George counties and the citys of Poquoson.
On the other end of the spectrum were Petersburg (10.9 percent), Emporia (8.3 percent), Hopewell (8 percent) and Martinsville (7.7 percent). Statewide, unemployment for the month stood at 3.9 percent, down from 5.1 percent a month before and well below the 11-percent rate recorded in March 2020. Unemployment compensation has been boosted for much of the past year by federal supplements that, in some cases, have made it more lucrative for some workers to stay home than to return to work. But Virginia officials at the end of May reinstated rules requiring state residents to be actively looking for work in order to qualify for unemployment compensation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.