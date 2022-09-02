Fairfax County’s unemployment rate stayed put in July, part of a regional trend toward little mid-summer movement in the jobs picture across Northern Virginia.
With 612,683 residents counted as having jobs in the civilian workforce and 15,568 looking for jobs, Fairfax County’s unemployment rate of 2.5 percent was unchanged from June and down from 3.9 percent a year before, according to figures reported Aug. 31 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
The rather flat mid-summer report was echoed across most of the region, where there was little month-over-month bobble in joblessness: Arlington (2.1%), Falls Church (2.2%), Alexandria (2.4%), and Prince William County (2.8%) showed no change from June to July, while Loudoun County ticked down from 2.5 percent in June to 2.4 percent in July.
For Northern Virginia as a whole, the jobless rate was 2.5 percent, representing 1.62 million employed in the civilian workforce and about 41,800 looking for work. The rate was down from 2.6 percent a month before and 3.8 percent in July 2021.
Among Virginia’s 133 cities and counties, Arlington’s jobless rate tied for lowest with Madison and Highland counties. Falls Church was next at 2.2 percent, followed by New Kent, Floyd, Grayson and Richmond counties at 2.3 percent each.
On the other end of the spectrum were the cities of Petersburg (6.9%), Danville (5.3%) and Emporia and Hopewell (5.2% each).
Virginia’s unemployment rate for June was 2.9 percent, down from 3 percent, while the national rate of 3.8 percent was unchanged from a year before.
