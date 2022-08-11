About 70,000 residents of Fairfax County and the city of Fairfax will soon be receiving a jury-duty questionnaire, as the local court system starts gearing up for 2023.
Potential jurors are randomly selected from voter-registration lists to receive the questionnaire, which must be filled out either online or in paper form and returned as directed.
Next year’s pool of jurors will be selected from those whose responses to the form determine them to be eligible.
Those who are being tapped for jury duty will receive a summons about a month before the reporting date. The evening before the assigned date, those tapped will call or go online to determine whether their group numbers have been called for service.
Those whose numbers are not called do not need to report the following day. Those who are called to serve will be reimbursed $30 for each day of service. All who are called for service will receive an orientation session, although not all will be selected for a trial.
