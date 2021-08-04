[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Natalia Wilson, Esq., managing partner of Ain & Bank, one of the top family law services firms in the country, was recently appointed as the president of the Fairfax Law Foundation.
The Fairfax Law Foundation is the non-profit, philanthropic sister organization to the Fairfax Bar. Since its founding in 1982, the foundation has provided county residents with direct access to the legal community.
During the next year, Wilson hopes to grow the foundation’s Fellows Program, which includes individuals, law firms and businesses demonstrating a long-term commitment to promoting access to justice. She hopes to increase the visibility of the Pro Bono Law Center’s work, to safely reinstitute the Court Tour Program for students, and to attract and celebrate new, past and current volunteers and supporters. She intends to work closely with her predecessor, Heather Cooper, the board and volunteers to build on the success of the past year.
In addition to serving as managing partner of Ain & Bank, Wilson was also recently appointed to equity partner in the firm. She has been with the firm for more than 10 years.
Wilson graduated from American University’s Washington College of Law in 2005 after earning a bachelor of arts in foreign affairs from the University of Virginia. Prior to entering private practice, she served as a law clerk to the Honorable John Ramsey Johnson of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.
Throughout her career, Wilson has been regularly recognized for her achievements. She was selected as a Rising Star in Family Law by Super Lawyers, Washington, D.C., in 2013 and 2014 and was named Super Lawyer every year since 2015. She has been consistently listed in the Best Lawyers in America for family law, and has been admitted to practice law in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia.
