Fairfax County library officials say the system will be returning to more normal operations on June 5.
“Patrons will once again be able to visit [library] branches without time or capacity limits to enjoy the full range of library services and resources,” library officials said May 21.
Libraries were shuttered at the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020, then made a comeback (with limitations in place), only to be shut down again when there was a spike in cases late last year, then returned again to limited in-person operations.
Starting June 5, regional libraries will be open Mondays through Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Community branches will be open Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They will be closed on Sundays.
Patrons with vaccinations against COVID will not be required to wear masks but “are welcome” to do so if they choose, library officials said.
Under the revised operating rules: • All time limitations on staying in the libraries will be eliminated, and capacity restrictions also will end.
• Meeting rooms, access to public computers and in-person programming will resume.
• Returned materials will no longer be quarantined.
• Fines will again be assessed for materials returned late.
Curbside services for those disinclined to enter facilities will remain in operation from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on days branches are open.
