Fairfax County library officials have reported the top check-outs of 2019, based on the more than 5 million visits to county libraries during the year.
The top five in various categories include:
FICTION: “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens; “The Reckoning” by John Grisham; “Kingdom of the Blind” by Louise Penny; “Long Road to Mercy” by David Baldacci; and “Dark Sacred Night” by Michael Connelly.
NON-FICTION: “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover; “Becoming” by Michelle Obama; “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean; “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of Family and Culture in Crisis” by Michael Connelly; and “Fear: Trump in the White House” by Bob Woodward.
TEEN: “The Book Thief” by Markus Zusak; “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas; “The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins; “The Giver” by Lois Lowry; and “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” by Jenny Han.
CHILDREN; “The Pigeon Needs a Bath!” by Mo Willems; “The Duckling Gets a Cookie!?” by Mo Willems; “Goldilocks and the Three Dinosaurs” by Mo Willems; “That Is Not a Good Idea!” by Mo Willems; and “The Day the Crayons Came Home” by Drew Daywalt.
The Fairfax County library system is the largest in the commonwealth, with annual circulation (print and electronic) of more than 11 million.
