The Fairfax County library system is asking youth to rank their favorites from a list of the top teen books of 2020.
Voting will run through Sept. 19; a drawing will be held to select one respondent who will win copies the top 10 books.
Nominees were announced by the Young Adult Library Services Association. The complete list includes:
“All the Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson; “All the Stars and Teeth” by Adalyn Grace; “Atomic Women” by Roseanne Montillo; “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Suzanne Collins; “The Betrothed” by Kiera Cass; “The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Person” by Frederick Joseph; “The Bone Thief” by Breanna Shields; “Cemetery Boys” by Aiden Thomas; “Chain of Gold” by Cassandra Clare; “Clap When You Land” by Elizabeth Acevedo; “Dangerous Secrets” by Mari Mancusi; “The Dark Matter” of Mona Starr by Laura Gulledge; “Dragon Hoops” by Gene Luen Yang; “Five Total Strangers” by Natalie D. Richards; “Flamer” by Mike Curato; “The Inheritance Games” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes; “Instant Karma” by Marissa Meyer; “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab; “Legendborn” by Tracy Deonn; “Lost Book of the White” by Cassandra Clare and Wesley Chu; “The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea” by Maggie Tokuda-Hall; “One of Us is Next” by Karen M. McManus; “The Shadows Between Us” by Tricia Levenseller; “Tweet Cute: A Novel” by Emma Lord; and “We Used to Be Friends” by Amy Spalding. For full information, see the Website at https://bit.ly/38Mi8Y9.
