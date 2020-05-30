The Fairfax County library system this week rolled out a process both to disseminate materials for the first time in more than two months, and also give guidance to those wishing to return the roughly 500,000 items that county residents have been holding at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Library officials on May 28 announced that libraries, starting June 1, will provide curbside distribution of materials placed on hold by borrowers. Library-card holders can call individual branches to request specific materials for pickup, or request a “grab-bag” of items selected by staff based on reading level and preferences.
Materials will be provided outside; patrons should call the library upon arrival (having pre-ordered the materials to reduce wait times) and remain in vehicles until materials have been deposited on a pickup table and staff have returned to the building.
Materials will be packaged in plastic bags for safety.
For those who wish to return materials, library officials are making book drops available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but are asking patrons to return them on a rotating basis so the system is not overloaded:
• Those with last names beginning with letters A through H are asked to return materials on Mondays.
• Those with last names beginning with I through Q are asked to do so Wednesdays.
• Those with last names beginning with R to Z are asked to do so Fridays.
Returned materials will be quarantined for 72 hours, library officials said, based on guidance from public-health officials.
All due dates – for materials borrowed before the pandemic hit and those now being borrowed – have been extended until the library branches are reopened, and no fines will be assessed in the interim.
For full details, see the Website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov.
