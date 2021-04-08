[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Fairfax County library system has inaugurated “dial-a-story” service for children ages 3 to 5.
Local residents can call in and listen to stories read by county librarians. Stories are offered in both English and Spanish by calling (703) 246-2665.
“This service enables parents and caregivers who are limiting screen time or who don’t have access to the Internet” to participate in the Storytimes early-literacy initiative, county officials said.
