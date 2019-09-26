The Fairfax County library system is gearing up for installation and the debut of a new catalogue system.
“Polaris” is aimed at providing a more user-friendly experience in finding items in the library’s collection of more than 2.3 million items, and giving patrons more control over their accounts.
Among the upgrades: Account customization, including the ability to choose text notifications in several languages; more robust auto-renewal options; and the ability to create a “wish list” for items to borrow later.
Library officials expect the new system to launch on Wednesday, Nov. 13, and to support the debut, all library branches will be closed on Nov. 12 for retooling.
In the event of any service disruptions during the transition, no fees will be charged and due dates will be automatically extended, library officials said.
