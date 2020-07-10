Fairfax County library branches reopened July 13 with some alterations to normal services.
“We missed you!” library officials said in announcing plans to reopen libraries on Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There will be some alterations to normal routines: Patrons will be required to wear masks inside facilities and are asked to limit their time in the buildings to no more than 30 minutes.
“Some visits will last a little longer and we’ll work with you, but we’re not quite ready to be a community hangout again,” library officials said.
Building occupancy may be limited; if so, patrons will be asked to wait outside until space is available. Computer use will be available but limited to 30 minutes per person per day.
Returned items and items that have been handled but not checked out are quarantined for 72 hours before being checked in or returned to the shelves.
