In an effort to further encourage the use of electric vehicles (EVs), Fairfax County supervisors on Sept. 13 are expected to set a public hearing for Oct. 11 to discuss temporarily waiving installation fees for EV-charging equipment.
The board will consider an amendment to exempt all fees for electrical, building and sign permits related to EV charging for a trial period of 18 months. County staff would report back to the board after one year on whether eliminating the fees had incentivized installation of EV-charging equipment or caused budgetary impacts.
“An exemption from fees could spur more widespread installation of charging stations at commercial, institutional and industrial sites to accommodate both customers and employees, who may not be able to charge their vehicles at home,” county staff wrote.
“This will benefit all residents of the county, by allowing them to charge their vehicles while going about their daily activities and may encourage some residents to purchase an electric vehicle due to the availability of [charging] facilities,” they added.
If supervisors approve the amendment to waive the installation fees, which would apply both to commercial and residential properties, it would take effect Oct. 31.
County staff predict that full exemptions from fees for installing EV-charging equipment would cost the county $10,000 to $15,000 in fiscal 2023. The amount is relatively minor compared with $46 million adopted budget for the county’s Land Development Services division, staff said.
