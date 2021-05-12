[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Can Fairfax County make it two years in a row, surpassing the city of Philadelphia for the most home sales in any single jurisdiction across the Mid-Atlantic in 2021? Odds seem to caution against it, but new figures show that Fairfax shouldn’t be counted out.
In April, Fairfax County recorded 1,781 transactions going to closing, compared to 1,712 in Philadelphia, according to new data from RealEstate Business Intelligence, based on data from MarketStats by ShowingTime.
But Philly holds the year-to-date lead, with its 5,925 transactions recorded between Jan. 1 and April 30 up 32.5 percent from a year before. Fairfax County’s 5,342 sales are up 24 percent.
Rounding out the top five for the four-month period were Montgomery County (Md.) at 4,215; Prince George’s County at 3,626; and Baltimore City at 3,524. Finishing up the top 10 were Baltimore County at 3,454; the District of Columbia at 3,434; Anne Arundel County at 3,359; Montgomery County (Pa.) at 3,143; and Prince William County at 2,422.
Each of those communities saw double-digit growth in the first four months of the year compared to 2021, as the nation’s real-estate market keeps on choogling following the COVID lockdowns of early 2020.
For the Mid-Atlantic region as a whole, sales for the first four months of the year totaled 90,643, up 19.6 percent from the first three months in 2020 as sales growth accelerates in most areas.
For April, five Mid-Atlantic jurisdictions recorded home sales of more than 1,000: Fairfax County, Philadelphia, Montgomery County (Md.) at 1,365, the District of Columbia at 1,050 and Prince George’s County at 1,018.
In 2020, Fairfax County had reported a total of 16,739 homes going to contract during the year, up 3.7 percent from 2019, while Philadelphia’s total of 16,317 was down 2 percent from 2019’s total.
But with vaccinations increasing and COVID restrictions easing to various degrees everywhere, it appears Philly is likely to return to the summit in 2021, with Fairfax second.
