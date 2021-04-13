[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Fairfax County government’s Office for Children has been awarded the Child Development Associate (CDA) Gold Standard by the Council for Professional Recognition.
The Office for Children met all assessment criteria, including a site visit, and demonstrated that the professional-learning opportunities offered for early-childhood educators are aligned with CDA subject areas. School-readiness coordinator Betsi Closter coordinated the effort at the local level.
The Fairfax County Office for Children works in partnership with families, educators and community organizations as well as other partners across Virginia to support the school readiness of the county’s youngest children.
“We are pleased to provide quality professional-learning opportunities for the Fairfax County early-childhood community, and to support educators in meeting competencies and quality standards,” said Office for Children director Anne-Marie Twohie.
