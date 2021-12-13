[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Fairfax County Police Department Master Police Officer Steve Faett was among 17 public-safety personnel from across the region honored Dec. 10 at the 24th annual Law Enforcement Awards of Excellence for Impaired-Driving Prevention.
The awards program is sponsored by the Washington Regional Alcohol Program; honors were bestowed at a ceremony at Maggiano’s Little Italy in Tysons.
“This year’s awardees represent the front lines in [the local area’s] continuing fight against drunk driving,” organization president Kurt Erickson said. “Their collective effort to annually arrest and remove over 14,000 drunk drivers from Washington-area roadways has undoubtedly saved lives.”
For information on the awards presentation and more about the organization, see the Website at www.wrap.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.