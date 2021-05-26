Fairfax officials approve higher-fine signage for Blake Lane

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on May 18 unanimously approved installation of signs reading “$200 Additional Fine for Speeding” on Blake Lane in Oakton.
The Fairfax County Department of Transportation will ask the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to schedule installation of those signs as soon as possible along the section of Blake Lane between Sutton Road (near Oakton High School) and Jermantown Road.
State law allows installation of higher-fine signs on residential roadways that have speed limits of 35 mph or less and have a verified, existing speeding problem.
The Blake Road signs will cost about $500, and will be financed through VDOT’s secondary-road construction budget, officials said.
