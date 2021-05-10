[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Visitors flock to Scotts Run Nature Preserve in McLean each spring and summer to see its abundant wildflowers and hike to its beautiful waterfall.
But it also has become a haven for revelers, many of them young and boisterous, and the Fairfax County Park Authority is trying to get ahead of that curve as the summer season approaches.
Park Authority officials are pleading with the public to obey the rules and leave the facility in pristine condition.
“Be part of the effort to make Scotts Run a unique destination for families and visitors of all ages who want to connect with nature’s beauty,” officials said in a recent statement.
A video supplied to the Sun Gazette by a local resident last summer showed throngs of bathing-suit-clad youths cavorting and whooping it up and swigging alcohol at the park’s scenic waterfall. In addition, some visitors spray-painted graffiti, hung up rope swings and deposited copious litter.
“Scotts Run is being overrun,” Park Authority spokesman Judy Pedersen said then. “It’s an estuary, a place with rare plants and trails that can be eroded easily. It’s really designed for passive recreational use. What we’re seeing is not anything like that: no masks, huge groups of people, drinking.”
In response, Park Authority officials last summer beefed up security and limited parking around the site. This year, parking will be restricted to 50 vehicles at the park, with parking prohibited on adjacent streets.
Part of the surge in visitorship last year was pandemic-related; with many recreational facilities shut down and young people, in particular, eager to shake off COVID stress, the site became a mecca for youth. At times, the park played host to upward of 3,000 people per day – or 10 times its normal load.
Those who live in the vicinity were not amused.
“There’s been lots of consternation,” Pedersen told the Sun Gazette then. “Visitors are not being good neighbors. We recently cleared out 55 huge bags of trash over Memorial Day weekend.”
(Officials recommended residents do not engage with park patrons about problems, but instead call the police department’s non-emergency number at 703-691-2131, Pedersen said.)
Though bucolic, the preserve’s beauty can be deceptive. Its waters can harbor dangerous currents, and submerged rocks can combine with the currents to make entering the water a deadly decision – particularly if alcohol is added to the mix. Water quality is also a concern.
For information about the park, see the Website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/scotts-run.
