As a move to help taxpayers during the ongoing public-health and economic situations, the Fairfax County government has reduced penalties for late personal-property and real-estate tax payments for the current year.
For both types of taxes, the penalty for late payment will be cut from 10 percent to 5 percent. In addition, the county government will waive the additional 15-percent penalty for personal-property taxes (usually on vehicles) that are more than 30 days delinquent.
The changes were approved by the Board of Supervisors on June 23.
“These uncertain times are causing financial hardships for many in our community and the stress of balancing property payments with basic needs can be overwhelming,” said board chairman Jeff McKay said. “The board is committed to taking the actions necessary to help our residents.”
The changes are for 2020 only.
First-half real-estate taxes usually are due in late July, but the deadline has been extended to Aug. 28. Second-half real-estate taxes, as well as personal-property taxes, are due later in the year.
