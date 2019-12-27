Fairfax County officials are asking local residents to keep an eye on their Christmas trees, and dispose of them before they become a fire hazard.
“For those of you who decked your halls with a live Christmas tree, it may already be time to dispose of it,” county officials said.
“Much depends on when you got your tree, what condition the tree was in at the time and if you properly watered the tree throughout,” officials said.
Care should be taken not to leave dry trees in homes or garages, or lean them against homes, prior to eventual disposal.
